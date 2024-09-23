Cynthia Morgan calls Davido out over being 'annoying'

On September 22, 2024, she took to her Instagram story, saying, "If you know me, you would know l am very apolitical but this Davido is more annoying than I thought."

Cynthia Morgan asserted that Davido's interest in the elections was propaganda, claiming that he could not relate to the common Edo man.

She wrote, "Since you’ve been screaming your mum was from edo State, I have never seen you visit her family house neither have you ever mentioned the village or family she is from it has only been a propaganda thing for you. Please leave edo people alone. You’re not from Edo state neither do you know the struggles of an average edo man or woman. Asue is the man. Nigerian govt is not a family business."

Her post comes after Davido called the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) out on X and expressed his concern over the elections. When many X users voiced their confusion regarding his interest in the elections, Davido then clarified that stemmed from his late mother's heritage.

He wrote, "My mom is from Edo for those wondering why I’m interested in the election … but we as Nigerians should be concerned sha .. @inecnigeria shame on you I know how many times I had to come in here and rant before they got it right in Osun ! It’s really bad . God help us."

The singer's post led to a back-and-forth between him and X users, and subsequently, an array of posts.

