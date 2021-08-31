Comedian Basketmouth releases photos of his newborn daughter

Nigerian comedian Bright Okpocha popularly known as Basketmouth, has released photos of his newborn daughter, Maya.
Basketmouth and his wife first announced the arrival of their daughter in July.
The comedian took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, where he shared the adorable photos.
"Her name is Maya…Maya Okpocha. P.S: Now I have to buy a new gun," he captioned the photos.
According to his wife, Elsie, they welcomed their third child after three miscarriages.
This is Basketmouth's fourth child.
The comedian and his wife have three children together.
