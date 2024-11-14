RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

BBNaija's Tacha reveals hard truth about life, social media reacts

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She believes being nice all the time wont get you far.

Tacha as a wedding guest [Instagram/symplyTacha]
The BBNaija alumnus responded to a post on X asking about hard truths about life, saying, "Being nice won’t get you far in life. Sometimes you need to be werey to get what you deserve."

Her post sparked reactions across social media platforms, with many netizens voicing their own stance on her position.

See reactions below:

An Instagram user said, "Werey small, nice small. Let the equation balance… they are some people you have to be nice to though"

"Let the equation balance… they are some people you have to be nice to though," said another.

"Being nice behind the scenes is very important to be honest, but please it’s more importanter to let them know the WEREY is AVAILABLE on REQUEST from the getgo. Again PEACE."

"Being nice is truly a beautiful quality. Even though some people may take advantage of kindness, it doesn't diminish the fact that there are many who genuinely appreciate and cherish nice individuals. It's a reminder that kindness still shines brightly in a world that sometimes overlooks it."

"Give everyone that comes around you the opportunity to experience your niceness and kindness until they let you know they are not worth it, there the Werey comes in."

"No lies told!!! You just have to balance it. Sometimes be kind, sometimes show them werey 🤝"

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

BBNaija's Tacha reveals hard truth about life, social media reacts

