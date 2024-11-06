RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

BBNaija's Hermes announces the death of his mother

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He requests financial assistance for the funeral proceedings.

Hermes says his mother died yesterday November 5,2024 [Showmaxnaija]
On November 6, 2024, the reality TV star shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, stating that he felt compelled to make the news public as he began his grieving process. He posted pictures of his mum and also an account number, requesting financial assistance for the funeral proceedings.

His caption read, "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I’d like to make public the passing of my beloved mum ISIOMA PHEBIAN IYELE on the 5th of November 2024. I’m doing this so I can properly start my grief and also because I currently lack the strength or capacity (mentally and finance-wise) to handle this situation. Pls pray for my siblings and I. Pls support us in all the ways you can."

Hermes revealed that he received the sad news while on a work trip, which immediately destabilised him. He then requested patience and understanding from his fans during his grieving process.

He wrote, "I’m currently on a work trip and got the news in transit. I’m trying as much as I can to function in the regard of duty that has brought me here whilst trying to do my part of what needs to be done to see this tragedy through, so pls be patient with me as I won’t be able to respond to calls and texts for the time being. We will start the burial process as soon as I’m back."

