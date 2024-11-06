BBNaija's Hermes announces the death of his mother

On November 6, 2024, the reality TV star shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, stating that he felt compelled to make the news public as he began his grieving process. He posted pictures of his mum and also an account number, requesting financial assistance for the funeral proceedings.

His caption read, "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I’d like to make public the passing of my beloved mum ISIOMA PHEBIAN IYELE on the 5th of November 2024. I’m doing this so I can properly start my grief and also because I currently lack the strength or capacity (mentally and finance-wise) to handle this situation. Pls pray for my siblings and I. Pls support us in all the ways you can."

ADVERTISEMENT

Hermes revealed that he received the sad news while on a work trip, which immediately destabilised him. He then requested patience and understanding from his fans during his grieving process.