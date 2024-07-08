ADVERTISEMENT
BBNaija's Doyin says she does not know the price of anything in Nigeria

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She says that she sends her chef to buy foodstuffs, so she personally does not go to the market.

BBNaija star Doyinsola David [Instagram/Officialdoyin_]
BBNaija star Doyinsola David [Instagram/Officialdoyin_]

Speaking in a recent interview with media personality Olufemi Daniel on his podcast, the controversial reality star revealed that she does not know the price of anything in Nigeria.

“I am the most detached Nigerian you can ever meet. I don’t even know what is happening. I don’t know the price of anything. I don’t go to the market. I send my chef, and they don’t tell me what the price is,” she said.

Doyin stressed that while she does not go to the market, she empathises with Nigerians grappling with economic hardships.

She explained, “I hear there’s hardship in the country, and I sympathise with Nigerians. I’m sure that it’s tough. I know because wigs are more expensive. Makeup, nails, cars, houses—everything is more expensive. Those things I know. But I’m not really into tomatoes. I’m sure food is expensive."

The reality star recounted one time she visited a market, where she was moved to tears witnessing the struggles of ordinary Nigerians.

“It’s sad because people are suffering. I also went to the market one time in Ogba, and I cried that day because I saw how people were suffering. People were reacting to N50,000 like it was N5 million. That shows how badly people are suffering," she said.

She added, “It’s very sad. We hope that we’ll have a country one day where the average Nigerian can at least feed. That should be the basics. But we are not there yet. I hope we get there one day. I don’t want to talk about politics because I don’t really know much about politics."

Emphasising Nigeria's current plight, She criticised the lack of concern from those in power towards the welfare of everyday citizens and advised Nigerians to try their best to fend for themselves.

“I just think Nigeria is a shithole with this kind of leadership. The issue is that the people that are obligated to care about us don’t care about us. I don’t know that there would be a solution anytime soon. So I tell people 'Do your best to fend for yourself and family and if you have the opportunity to relocate abroad, do,'”

See the full interview below:

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

