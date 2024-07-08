ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'BBNaija' star Doyin says she dates to have a good time, not to marry

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She is more keen on having a lifetime companion than a husband.

Doyinsola Doyin [instagram/Officialdoyin_]
Doyinsola Doyin [instagram/Officialdoyin_]

Recommended articles

She emphasised this during a recent interview with media personality Olufemi Daniel, where she also revealed that she is currently in a relationship with a man. When asked about marriage, Doyin stressed that she's okay with whether a relationship leads to marriage or not.

"I never really date to get married; I date to have a good time. I date because I enjoy your company; I date for companionship, whether it leads to marriage or not," said the reality TV star.

Olufemi Daniel asked, "So you don't date for sex? I saw it in an interview you did that you said you could date for many reasons, including companionship. So I'm saying you don't date for sex? That's what I'm asking."

ADVERTISEMENT

Doyin responded, "I mean, sex is part of companionship, isn't it? But it's not the main reason I'm dating. I date for companionship, not for marriage, so if it doesn't lead to marriage, I'm fine; we had a good time. But if it does okay, I'm fine with doing a life partnership if a marriage doesn't come up."

She further challenged the traditional view of marriage, questioning its significance beyond legal and societal conventions.

"At the end of the day, what is marriage really? Is it about signing papers? It's not important to me, and I'm not trying to talk down on constitutional marriage," she said.

"Companionship is important to me, so I would like to have a lifetime of companionship, whether we're married or not. I just want to have someone who is my person for the rest of my life, so it's not important to me that we have to be legally married," she concluded.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the full interview below:

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Netflix's 'Supacell' has 100% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes – here's what it's about

Netflix's 'Supacell' has 100% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes – here's what it's about

'Barbie' actress Margot Robbie is expecting her first child with her husband

'Barbie' actress Margot Robbie is expecting her first child with her husband

'BBNaija' star Doyin says she dates to have a good time, not to marry

'BBNaija' star Doyin says she dates to have a good time, not to marry

Kizz Daniel's 'Twe Twe' is the most streamed song in Nigeria in the first half of 2024

Kizz Daniel's 'Twe Twe' is the most streamed song in Nigeria in the first half of 2024

Kate Henshaw explains why she spoke on Davido during previous interview

Kate Henshaw explains why she spoke on Davido during previous interview

Omoni Oboli advises women to always have a source of income

Omoni Oboli advises women to always have a source of income

Fresh Voices, New Energy: Chinwe, Danny join Max 90.9FM Abuja’s Drive Time Show

Fresh Voices, New Energy: Chinwe, Danny join Max 90.9FM Abuja’s Drive Time Show

Serwaa Amihere cleared of wrongdoing in viral video scandal

Serwaa Amihere cleared of wrongdoing in viral video scandal

I'm still trying to figure out what being in love means - Victony

I'm still trying to figure out what being in love means - Victony

Pulse Sports

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Osimhen, Calafiori in, Nketiah out: Arsenal's dream transfer window to challenge Man City

Osimhen, Calafiori in, Nketiah out: Arsenal's dream transfer window to challenge Man City

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Olu Jacobs was reported to have passed away On June 30, 2024, but the news was promptly debunked [Premium times]

Olu Jacobs and 9 Nigerian celebrities who have fallen victim to fake death reports

Black Sherif

Black Sherif reveals where he gets his fashion sense from ;credits top seamstress mum

Sola Sobowale [Instagram/solasobowale]

Actress Sola Sobowale congratulates Sharon Ooja on her wedding

Omoni Oboli is happy to become a grandmother [Instagram/OmoniOboli]

I've always wanted a baby girl - Omoni Oboli rejoices over daughter in-law's pregnancy