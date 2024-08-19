'BBNaija' housemate becomes father of twin boys as he remains on reality show

The news was shared on his official Instagram on August 19, 2024, announcing that the twins were born on August 18, 2024, the same night the Beta duo was saved from eviction by custodians Wanni X Handi.

The announcement post contained a video of Tjay, his wife and their baby girl, dancing at an event, indicating that their family now has three children.

"Two little miracles instead of one! We are overjoyed to share the news of the safe arrival of a beautiful set of twin boys into Tjay's family. The twins were born yesterday morning, Sunday, August 18th, 2024. Both Tjay's wife and the boys are in excellent health. All glory to God for this blessing!" the post caption read.

Tjay's fans and supporters were also appreciated for their support and love on behalf of the duo.

"The arrival of twins is truly a double portion of joy, and we extend this as a point of faith for everyone hoping and waiting—you will soon share in this goodness. Thank you so much for your continued love and support. Much love, TEAM BETA"

Fans, followers and well-wishers promptly took to the comment section to congratulate the family on their newest additions.