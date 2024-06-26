Ayra Starr reveals what it means to be a 'sabi girl'

The singer recently appeared as a guest on MTV's Touching Base segment speaking on her life as a celebrity, her latest album titled 'The Year I turned 21,' and her creative process for its tracks.

When asked about the essence of being a 'sabi girl,' a phrase she has popularised, Ayra Starr explained, "To be a sabi girl is to be confident, kind, and smart. You have to have sense."

Reflecting on the challenges of fame, Ayra Starr shared a recent encounter at the airport that highlighted the lack of privacy celebrities often face.

"My first reality check when I became famous was realising that there is no privacy, even when you want it to be private," she began.

She added, "Something happened the other day, I was at the airport and they stopped me to check my bag and as they were checking one of the people there was like, 'Can I take a selfie?', and I looked at him with so much disappointment. I was like 'Really? Sorry I just woke up' and he was like 'It doesn't matter' and I was like 'please please please ' and he said 'Why are you shouting Ayra Starr?'"

The Bloody Samaritan singer also opened up about what makes her 21st year so special to her.

"The year I turned 21 was the year that I accepted that I'm just going to be me and I'm going to be audacious and I'm going to be that girl," Ayra Starr responded.

She was also asked some quick questions about things she would rather use do.

The interviewer asked, "Braids or weave?" to which Ayra Starr responded, "Braids." She also stated that she would rather wear high heels over sneakers, and makeup over no makeup. Then when she was asked to choose between wearing scarves or not she chose scarves, she also chose also the Afrobeats music genre over Amapiano.