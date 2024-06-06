ADVERTISEMENT
Actor Alexx Ekubo faces backlash for comments about the suspended NLC strike

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Critics say that his suggestion that the strike might be a determining factor on picking a partner is wrong.

Alexx Ekubo [Instagram/AlexxEkubo]
Alexx Ekubo [Instagram/AlexxEkubo]

Ekubo took to Instagram on June 5, 2024, telling the public to ask their significant others about their views on the NLC strike. According to him, the question would help them know the sort of person they're dating.

His post read, "Ask your lover what he/she thinks about the ongoing NLC and TUC strike in Nigeria and their thoughts on the demand for a new minimum wage and listen to what you are dating. SMH. I really hope for the sake of your kids born & unborn, the LOYL knows the meaning & function of NLC & TUC, otherwise Adieu in addy."

The actor received some backlash from social media users who did not agree with his standpoint and argued that the topic was not a valid yardstick for assessing one's romantic partner.

An Instagram user said, "So NLC and TUC is the fundamental determining factor for rating your partner’s intellect? Why do u even have to test their knowledge when you can just lecture them and not be silly?"

"If he /she doesn’t know, that doesn’t make them any less of a human. You can educate your partner," said another user.

Comments from Instagram users [Instagram/thetattleroom]
Comments from Instagram users [Instagram/thetattleroom] Pulse Nigeria

Another Instagram user disagreed with the actor asking, "Okay no problem so if he/she doesn’t have any clue about it, what should we do? I should dump the boyfriend that I use old age to look for abi? Because of NTA or what do you call it?"

Recall that the Nigerian Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) recently embarked on a strike action after a series of failed negotiations with the government on the matter of the minimum wage. However, the strike was suspended shortly after it began after the parties met for negotiations.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing. She has a first-class degree in mass communication and a keen interest in celebrities, pop culture and social media in general.

