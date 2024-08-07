ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

APC never came to solve people's problems - Charly Boy claims

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He asserts that the government forced itself on the people.

Nigerian songwriter and singer Charly Boy
Nigerian songwriter and singer Charly Boy

Recommended articles

Taking to his Instagram on August 7, 2024, Charly Boy posted a clip of Nollywood actor Kenneth Okonkwo's recent interview on Channels Television, in agreement with his stance.

In the video posted, the actor said, in part, "They unleashed the greatest protest in this country and I will not say that they were extremely violent during the time of Goodluck Jonathan because of a 20 naira increase in fuel. Today they say that they have removed fuel subsidy that has landed the price of fuel to 1000 naira, 1200 naira in Lagos and it's not even available. What a government! "

"Now people are protesting for hunger, hardship, deprivation and degradation, and the president was compelled to speak, I wish they didn't compel him, because if i were a media aid, I would have preferred that there was no speech at all because no speech is better than a bad speech," he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Charly Boy reacted to Okonkwo's speech, duffing his cap off for him and claiming that the APC forced themselves on the people with no intentions of improving their lives or solving problems.

He wrote in his caption, "Well said, my brother Kenneth👍🏾I twale for U. Nobody can give what they don’t have. If it didn't dey, e no dey. APC never came to solve people’s problems, they forced themselves on us so dey can build dia private EMPIRES on the masses back.

"Leaders with toxic behaviours only thrive in controlling people, not inspiring them. They have taken it by force and intend to Lord it over us by force. Nigerian youths, this mafia must be dismantled or there will never be peace in our land. Nonsense! Dia fathers," he added.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Stella Damascus urges business owners to be nicer to their customers

Stella Damascus urges business owners to be nicer to their customers

Asake teams up with Travis Scott for new single 'Active'

Asake teams up with Travis Scott for new single 'Active'

Saying 'I've never been happier' was not a dig at anyone - Patrick Doyle

Saying 'I've never been happier' was not a dig at anyone - Patrick Doyle

BBNaija's Dami of Tami duo says she was misunderstood in the house

BBNaija's Dami of Tami duo says she was misunderstood in the house

APC never came to solve people's problems - Charly Boy claims

APC never came to solve people's problems - Charly Boy claims

How a Nollywood Film Gets Made: Here's what a writer does

How a Nollywood Film Gets Made: Here's what a writer does

'Black Panther' actor Connie Chiume passes away

'Black Panther' actor Connie Chiume passes away

Vybz Kartel opens up about struggle with Graves' disease causing facial swelling

Vybz Kartel opens up about struggle with Graves' disease causing facial swelling

Burna Boy, Tems, Ayra Starr, Davido, Lojay, Pheelz nominated for 2024 VMAs

Burna Boy, Tems, Ayra Starr, Davido, Lojay, Pheelz nominated for 2024 VMAs

Pulse Sports

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Iyabo Ojo celebrates her 46th birthday [instagram/IyaboOjoofpriss]

Iyabo Ojo calls on Tinubu to call off use of teargas on peaceful protesters

Burna Boy declares that Falz is the new African giant. [Yabaleftonline]

The fight in me died in October 2020 - Burna Boy breaks silence on protests

Tonto Dikeh [Instagram/Tontolet]

If politics will make you unfollow me, go ahead - Tonto Dikeh on supporting Tinubu

Internet sensation Toke Makinwa [Instagram/tokemakinwa]

I did not say the stealing was done by protesters - Toke Makinwa reacts to backlash