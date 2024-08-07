APC never came to solve people's problems - Charly Boy claims

Taking to his Instagram on August 7, 2024, Charly Boy posted a clip of Nollywood actor Kenneth Okonkwo's recent interview on Channels Television, in agreement with his stance.

In the video posted, the actor said, in part, "They unleashed the greatest protest in this country and I will not say that they were extremely violent during the time of Goodluck Jonathan because of a 20 naira increase in fuel. Today they say that they have removed fuel subsidy that has landed the price of fuel to 1000 naira, 1200 naira in Lagos and it's not even available. What a government! "

"Now people are protesting for hunger, hardship, deprivation and degradation, and the president was compelled to speak, I wish they didn't compel him, because if i were a media aid, I would have preferred that there was no speech at all because no speech is better than a bad speech," he added.

Charly Boy reacted to Okonkwo's speech, duffing his cap off for him and claiming that the APC forced themselves on the people with no intentions of improving their lives or solving problems.

He wrote in his caption, "Well said, my brother Kenneth👍🏾I twale for U. Nobody can give what they don’t have. If it didn't dey, e no dey. APC never came to solve people’s problems, they forced themselves on us so dey can build dia private EMPIRES on the masses back.