American comedian Druski slammed over skit portraying Nigerians as scammers

Druski's skit, which he titled, 'African scammers be living they best life,' portrayed a scammer named Baba Oluwatosin going through illegal means to obtain other people's funds. The video also showed the use of the Naira and multiple Nigerian ATM cards.

The skit was posted on X on October 21, 2024, and received mixed reactions from X users, with a majority of Nigerians criticising Druski's choice of content. He has since been tagged as insensitive and asked to delete the post.

An outraged Nigerian wrote, "We don’t find this trash skit funny, please delete before morning, thank you."

Social media personality Daniel Regha also expressed his displeasure, saying, "This is beyond insensitive; Nigerians are often labelled scammers just based on our nationality, without any reason or proof, & u are furthering the stereotype with this ill content. All the days u stayed in Nigeria, this is the best u can say about us Nigerians? Disgraceful."

Another person wrote, "Druski, I love you and everything you do but this isn’t it brodie, you visit one of the biggest country in africa and didn’t come up with no better content idea other than showing the world that there’s “fraudsters” there meanwhile kai, speed and co been going to asian countries where fraudsters are packed yet they ain’t do shit like this. do better broski."

"Dear Druski, Nigerians are not scammers. Please delete this skit, don’t spoil our image to the world," another X user wrote.

"There’s already a terrible stereotype of Nigerians being scammers, doing this is only reinforcing that narrative and I don’t understand why anybody would find it funny," said an upset X user.

