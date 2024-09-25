Ali Baba says Northern elites are responsible for the way things are in Nigeria

In an Instagram post on September 24, 2024, he shared a video showing many schoolchildren in the North who were out of school and begging on the streets, calling for urgent action.

Ali Baba recalled discussions he had over five years ago with friends from top universities. They created a WhatsApp group to brainstorm solutions for Nigeria's problems. He noticed that some members from the North were sensitive when it came to discussing the high number of out-of-school children.

ADVERTISEMENT

He wrote in part, "Many, who believed, like me, that the failure of the government to properly educate the young children from birth to age 10 was going to be a time bomb waiting to explode. We agreed it was happening in the south, too, but the rate and number of out-of-school children were becoming alarming, especially in the northern parts of Nigeria."

"This woman from the North protested about the discussions. Vehemently. Then, at another time, time the matter on the front burner was grazing. Where my position was, the rearing and trading in livestock was a personal business..." he added.

He noted that the discussions took a different turn after a video of children begging for food was sent to the group.

"Then, a video surfaced, showing hundreds of children begging for food. Not in an IDP camp oooo. Inside Kano. As soon as we started discussing the issue, a certain Northern lady pounced on me as one who always has the negative narrative," the comic continued.

Ali Baba highlighted the responsibility of Nigeria's elite to address the educational and social issues facing the country, especially in the North.

ADVERTISEMENT