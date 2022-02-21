RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Alaafin of Oyo's estranged queen confirms b*tt enlargement surgery

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The estranged queen underwent the popular Brazillian Butt Lift surgery.

The estranged queen of Oyo, Queen Ola [Instagram/QueenOla2]
The estranged wife of the Alaafin of Oyo, Queen Ola, has joined the growing list of celebrities who have gone under the knife.

The former queen made this known while reacting to trolls on her Instagram page who have called her out for going under the knife.

In the screenshot she shared on Instagram Stories on Monday, February 21, 2022, the follower encouraged her to stop hiding the butt her doctor gave her.

The estranged queen went under the knife to carry out the popular Brazillian Butt Lift.
"How long will you keep sitting down. We already know you did BBL. Stand up and flaunt what your Dr gave you," the nosy follower wrote.

In her response, Ola confirmed going through the Brazillian Butt Life but advised her nosy followers to leave her alone.

"Madam, if it is BBL, please kindly do your own now Abi?? If I like I sit down, if I like I stand. It's my choice and it's my money. I paid for the BBL. Leave me alone now," she replied.

The entrepreneur joins the likes of Tonto Dikeh, BBNaija's Khloe and Nina and Toke Makinwa who have openly talked about going under the knife.

The last time Queen Ola was in the news, it was about her alleged infidelity to her estranged husband, the revered king.

There are been reports on social media about the affair between the music icon and the wife of the king. [Instagram/K1DUltimate] [Instagram/QueenOla]
According to reports, the young queen was sent packing out of the palace over her relationship with popular musician KWAM 1.

The singer later released a press statement denying the rumours.

