Nollywood actor and meme god, Aki welcomes baby boy with wife

The veteran actor broke the good news in a post on his Instagram account on Saturday, July 6, 2024.

Posting a loved-up photo of himself and his wife, alongside another image showing the feet of a newborn, Aki urged everyone to rejoice with his family on their new bundle of joy.

He also gave Glory to God for the gift of another child.

Though the actor didn't disclose the arrival date of the patter of tiny feet, this is the couple's second child since they tied the knot in 2011. They gave birth to their firstborn in 2017.

“My wonderful people, please rejoice with us my wife and I have welcomed a bouncing baby boy. To God Be The Glory,” Aki captioned the post.

Famous for playing comical roles in movies, Aki has established himself as one of the funniest characters in Nollywood alongside his screen friend-cum-brother, Osita Iheme, also known as Paw Paw.