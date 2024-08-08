ADVERTISEMENT
Actors who supported this government are now hiding their faces -Actor Femi Durojaiye

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He stresses that he still believes in Nigeria.

Nollywood actor Femi Durojaiye [Instagram/ Femi Durojaiye]
Nollywood actor Femi Durojaiye [Instagram/ Femi Durojaiye]

Speaking during a quick interview with News Central at the protest ground in Ojota, Lagos State, the actor expressed his commitment to the cause. He stated that some Nigerian actresses who supported the government can not take the wrath of aggrieved Nigerians.

He said, "A lot of my colleagues have taken the side of the government. Their comment sections have been put off because they don't want to hear Nigerians. I don't want to mention names but some of our veteran Nollywood actresses who supported this government are hiding their faces today. They cannot come out and the comment sections of their social media are switched off, they can't take the backlash from Nigerians. "

Durojaiye continued speaking passionately, stating that despite the challenges, he remains committed to advocating for change in Nigeria.

The actor said, "I'm telling you that for those of us who still believe in this country, those of us who have continuously fought, I am still in this struggle. I am with you and I am telling you that even if they end our lives, bad governance must end. We are prepared to die in the struggle."

The nationwide protests began across the nation on August 1, 2024, in a fight against bad governance and hunger incountry. Following the start of the protests, there were, unfortunately, reports of clashes between the police and local miscreants in multiple states, including Abuja, Lagos, Kano, Borno and other states.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

