RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Actors driving Range Rovers are living fake lives - Actor Bimbo Manuel

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He says no Nigerian actor can afford the luxurious car on acting fees alone.

Bimbo Manuel states that the fees actors get fluctuate
Bimbo Manuel states that the fees actors get fluctuate

Recommended articles

Manuel appeared as a guest on TVC's Your View, speaking on his career as a Nollywood actor and while there, he revealed that he prefers living a humble life as opposed to an extravagant one. He stressed that living his lowkey lifestyle feels like wealth to him, as he's able to go out and run errands.

He said, "I like a humble and realistic life. If I wanted to go to the fish market as I usually do, I could, and I feel very rich and that's enough for me."

The veteran was also asked about actors' fees and the range for the payment they receive, and he explained that the rates are not as fixed as people might think.

ADVERTISEMENT

"When it comes to the fees for actors, the experience you have counts," he began. "It suggests to the person who wants to employ you and it's not as if there's a fixed rate, it fluctuates. A friend can call you and ask you to help with the job so you won't charge as much," he added.

"The thing about people riding range rovers and living in mansions in Ikoyi and so on, I think it's absolutely fake. There is no actor in Nigeria that would say he can buy or she can buy a Range Rover from acting fees alone," the actor stated.

See the full interview below:

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Viral Content on Social Media: Lessons from the most popular posts of 2024

Viral Content on Social Media: Lessons from the most popular posts of 2024

Pastor Sam Adeyemi's penis size advice to men

Pastor Sam Adeyemi's penis size advice to men

Mercy Aigbe reveals reason she married Kazim Adeoti as a second wife

Mercy Aigbe reveals reason she married Kazim Adeoti as a second wife

Tyla gives credit to Afrobeats for opening doors for African Music

Tyla gives credit to Afrobeats for opening doors for African Music

Tyla beats Ayra Starr, Asake, Rema to 2024 MTV EMAs [See full winners list]

Tyla beats Ayra Starr, Asake, Rema to 2024 MTV EMAs [See full winners list]

Actors driving Range Rovers are living fake lives - Actor Bimbo Manuel

Actors driving Range Rovers are living fake lives - Actor Bimbo Manuel

Kizz Daniel and Adekunle Gold combine for new hit single 'Pano Tona'

Kizz Daniel and Adekunle Gold combine for new hit single 'Pano Tona'

Rema makes Afrobeats history as 'Calm Down' reaches YouTube milestone

Rema makes Afrobeats history as 'Calm Down' reaches YouTube milestone

Michael ‘Ama Psalmist’ Akinrogude wins the 18th edition TFAA Prize for Film of the Year

Michael ‘Ama Psalmist’ Akinrogude wins the 18th edition TFAA Prize for Film of the Year

Pulse Sports

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

Lookman makes Ballon d’or history Osimhen, Kanu failed to achieve

Lookman makes Ballon d’or history Osimhen, Kanu failed to achieve

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

'Thank you Lookman' - Nigerians appreciate CAF POTY nominee for helping Osimhen get 'revenge' against Napoli

'Thank you Lookman' - Nigerians appreciate CAF POTY nominee for helping Osimhen get 'revenge' against Napoli

Victor Osimhen reaches out to ex-Super Eagles striker Ighalo after heartbreaking loss

Victor Osimhen reaches out to ex-Super Eagles striker Ighalo after heartbreaking loss

Our Happy Place: Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield become home owners

Our Happy Place: Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield become home owners

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

We're about to have a phenomenal wedding!! [Instagram/Charles_Okocha]

Actor Charles Okocha announces he is getting married!

Yul Edochie slams his brother [Instagram/Yuledochie]

Thunder fire you -Yul Edochie to his brother who told him to keep his marriage private

Davido calls Kamal Harris a solid woman [X/Davido]

More outrage as Davido congratulates Donald Trump, commends Kamala Harris

Dana Blumberg [The US SUN]

Here's everything you need to know about Dr. Dana Blumberg