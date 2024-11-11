Actors driving Range Rovers are living fake lives - Actor Bimbo Manuel

Manuel appeared as a guest on TVC's Your View, speaking on his career as a Nollywood actor and while there, he revealed that he prefers living a humble life as opposed to an extravagant one. He stressed that living his lowkey lifestyle feels like wealth to him, as he's able to go out and run errands.

He said, "I like a humble and realistic life. If I wanted to go to the fish market as I usually do, I could, and I feel very rich and that's enough for me."

The veteran was also asked about actors' fees and the range for the payment they receive, and he explained that the rates are not as fixed as people might think.

"When it comes to the fees for actors, the experience you have counts," he began. "It suggests to the person who wants to employ you and it's not as if there's a fixed rate, it fluctuates. A friend can call you and ask you to help with the job so you won't charge as much," he added.

"The thing about people riding range rovers and living in mansions in Ikoyi and so on, I think it's absolutely fake. There is no actor in Nigeria that would say he can buy or she can buy a Range Rover from acting fees alone," the actor stated.