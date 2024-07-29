Actor Williams Uchemba slams baby mama, baby daddy culture

Taking to his Instagram account on July 28, 2024, the actor addressed the issue, specifically calling out people who intentionally bear children to avoid the commitment of marriage.

"Guys, what is this madness that we are doing now? Especially some of the young men that I see now want us this stupidity? Because that is what it is. Why would you think it's cool to intentionally impregnate your girlfriend just to have a kid just because you don't want to be committed to a woman? Or because you don't like the idea of marriage?" he asked.

Uchemba stressed that having children out of wedlock contributes to the deterioration of family values and negatively impacts the lives of those children.

He explained, "It is an idea from the pits of hell and if you're planning to do such a thing, remove yourself from that madness because what you don't know is that you're destroying the life of that child, not just your own."

The actor questioned the rationale behind young men who deliberately impregnate their partners to avoid commitment and the institution of marriage.

"Majority of the problems around the world come from broken homes; either the father left or the mother isn't there. There is a reason why God put the marriage institution in place and why he put family there. The purpose of a family is marriage and then procreation. You have no business getting anybody pregnant because you have your own selfish reasons for not wanting to be committed to one person. You're selfish and it's going to affect that child," he explained, exasperated.

He also addressed women who choose to have children with their partners without the intention of marriage, criticising this behaviour as "Western nonsense" that undermines traditional family values.

"And some of you girls now think it's cool to intentionally have kids with your boyfriend. I see that madness going around, even in the entertainment industry. Who has taught you this Western nonsense?" he asked.