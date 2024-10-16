RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Actor Van Vicker celebrates 21st wedding anniversary

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He says he has no regrets about getting married.

Van Vicker and his wife [Instagram/iam_vanvicker]

On October 16, 2024, the actor expressed his gratitude for the milestone and shared insights about the complexities of marriage, likening it to a bed of thorny roses. He posted a recent picture of him and his wife to celebrate the auspicious occasion.

He wrote, "Today is my 21st wedding anniversary. I am grateful to God. Marriage is a bed of thorning roses. It has extremely lovely times and really trying moments."

The actor emphasised the importance of commitment, stating that will is pertinent to a long-term marriage.

"In all moments, 'THE WILL' is key. Getting married to the 'right' person is critical (knowing the person substantially). Staying 'in love' is paramount (not just 'loving' your spouse.) And finally for me it's 'the desire' to want to stay married (in the absence of abuse). The culminated effect of these 3 points may transcend those thorns in the roses," he penned.

Vicker stressed that despite the occasional trials and tribulations of love, it remains a wonderful thing.

"Pricky as they may be, however, the internal remedies are sufficient to let you move to the next day and the next and for years. Regardless of the thorns, love is STILL a beautiful thing.I have no regrets about being married and staying married. I pray for Grace to continue this beautiful struggle. I am blessed to have my wife, Adjoa Van Vicker by my side all these years. I have known her for thirty years of life. Happy anniversary to us," he wrote.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

