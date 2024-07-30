ADVERTISEMENT
Actor Femi Adebayo overjoyed as he celebrates twin son's birthday

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He says that his sons have been a source of joy since birth.

Femi Adebayo and his twin sons [Instagram/Femiadebayosalami]
Femi Adebayo and his twin sons [Instagram/Femiadebayosalami]

Taking to his official Instagram page on July 30, 2024, the actor posted pictures of his sons and penned a heartfelt message to celebrate their special day. In his caption, he expressed his joy and gratitude for the milestones they have achieved

He wrote, "Happy Birthday to my dear sons - Fadlullah & Fadlurahman, you’ve been sources of joy to me and our household from birth. It’s been a beautiful journey watching you grow from kids to being young adults. I’m grateful to Allah for preserving you and my prayer is that you grow in strength and reach your highest potential, Insha Allah."

"Wishing you a new year filled with growth, success and happiness.. Happy birthday, my boys and many happy returns, 🎉🍾" he concluded.

Fellow celebrities and Adebayo's fans took to the comment section to join in the festivities, praying and wishing the birthday celebrants well.

Nollywood actor Odunlade Adekola wrote, "Happy birthday, EJIRE OLORIRE❤️May God continue to bless and guide them more in Jesus name."

A happy Instagram follower commented, "Happy birthday to my boys 👦 💙. May almighty Allah continue to bless and protect them," and another follower wrote, "Happy birthday Ejire Oyila… May God continue to keep you both save and bless you with every beautiful things of life. Amen."

Another fan wrote, "Happy birthday to my remarkable boy 👦 BIG daddy wishing you double joys,"

"Happy birthday Ejire Oba omo🙌 We the Ejire Clan is saying blessing," said another follower, wishing the twins well.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria.

