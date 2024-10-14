Any man who can't provide should not use his private part - Kanayo O Kanayo

Taking to his account on October 13, 2024, the veteran actor posted a video criticising the trend of men depending on women for financial support, calling it "useless and dangerous."

He started, "I woke up this morning and I was disturbed by a trend that I have found useless and dangerous. When a man depends on a woman to feed him, the usual thing, which is the most disturbing part, is that women want to defend their husbands so that whatever is happening inside doesn't get to the outside. Sometimes it is detrimental to the progress of the man."

The actor stressed his views regarding family dynamics, stating that men have to take care of their families.

He continued, "Every man has a responsibility to his family; a man who cannot take care of his family is worse. What I am saying is that a man who cannot feed his family has no need to use his private parts on a woman. It is your responsibility, yet women try to cover their husbands."

Kanayo also spoke to women, urging them to consider their choices in marriage carefully, adding that constantly defending men could make them irresponsible.