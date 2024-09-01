ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

2Baba, Toyin Abraham and 10 other Nigerian celebrities born in September

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Welcome to the ninth month of the year.

Nigerian singer 2baba turns 49 this year [Leadership News]
Nigerian singer 2baba turns 49 this year [Leadership News]

Recommended articles

September babies fall into the Virgo and Libra star signs and are said to be meticulous, reliable, and hardworking, with a strong sense of duty and a desire to help others. They are also known for their strong sense of justice, love for harmony, and ability to see multiple perspectives.

Now that we know their attributes, here are 12 Nigerian celebrities born in September:

ADVERTISEMENT
Toyin Abraham [Instagram/ Toyin Abraham]
Toyin Abraham [Instagram/ Toyin Abraham] Pulse Nigeria
Mercy Chinwo
Mercy Chinwo Pulse Nigeria
Eniola Badmus [Instagram/ Eniolabadmus]
Eniola Badmus [Instagram/ Eniolabadmus] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT
Patience Ozokwor [Naija News]
Patience Ozokwor [Naija News] Patience Ozokwor says that during her time as a youth, parents are often the ones to decide who their children are going to marry [Naija News] Pulse Nigeria
Basketmouth [Instagram/@basketmouth]
Basketmouth [Instagram/@basketmouth] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie (b. 1977)
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie (b. 1977) The author of groundbreaking novels "Americanah" and "That Thing Around Your Neck,"  Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie also developed the popular TED Talk "We should all be feminists," based on her book of the same name. Adichie was born in Nigeria and moved to the US at 19 to attend college at Drexel University. Shortly after graduating, she published her first book, "Purple Hibiscus."In 2016, she collaborated with Beyonc on her track "Flawless."In accordance with her belief that "in writing about that life, you assume a political role," she has inspired a political movement and has been a prominent voice in the fight for more intersectional feminism. Adichie's writing is also known for her hyper-attention to detail. In "Americanah," she focuses on the role that food and beauty products play in her character's lives. Business Insider USA
Nigerian singer 2baba [Leadership News]
Nigerian singer 2baba [Leadership News] Pulse Nigeria
Ruggedman [Instagram/Ruggedman]
Ruggedman [Instagram/Ruggedman] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT
Nollywood actor Jim Iyke [Instagram/JimIyke]
Nollywood actor Jim Iyke [Instagram/JimIyke] Pulse Nigeria
Juju music legend, King Sunny Ade
Juju music legend, King Sunny Ade ece-auto-gen
ADVERTISEMENT
Joke Silva [Instagram/ajokesilva]
Joke Silva [Instagram/ajokesilva] Pulse Nigeria
Kunle Afolayan [Instagram/@kunleafo]
Kunle Afolayan [Instagram/@kunleafo] Pulse Nigeria
Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2Baba, Toyin Abraham and 10 other Nigerian celebrities born in September

2Baba, Toyin Abraham and 10 other Nigerian celebrities born in September

Fans, colleagues joyous as Fuji singer Obesere survives life-threatening surgery

Fans, colleagues joyous as Fuji singer Obesere survives life-threatening surgery

Jegede Ifeoluwa comes back with soul lifting project 'Halle-Hallelujah' and it's classic

Jegede Ifeoluwa comes back with soul lifting project 'Halle-Hallelujah' and it's classic

Enjoy the weekend with these 5 films

Enjoy the weekend with these 5 films

It was peer pressure - BBNaija's Mercy Eke reveals why she got a BBL

It was peer pressure - BBNaija's Mercy Eke reveals why she got a BBL

Tòkunbò, directed by Ramsey Nouah, makes Netflix's top 10 chart in Nigeria

Tòkunbò, directed by Ramsey Nouah, makes Netflix's top 10 chart in Nigeria

‘Nigeria is too small to contain Nollywood’- Toyosi Etim-Effiong

‘Nigeria is too small to contain Nollywood’- Toyosi Etim-Effiong

I’m healing from the stitches of the failed kidney transplant - TG Omori

I’m healing from the stitches of the failed kidney transplant - TG Omori

Music legend Onyeka Onwenu to be buried today

Music legend Onyeka Onwenu to be buried today

Pulse Sports

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Yoruba actor, Yemi Solade wants to know what happens to celebrities honorary degree's (LIB)

Yemi Solade questions fate of celebrities flaunting 'absurd' doctorates from Benin

Mariah Carey requests privacy in this time [Youtube/Mariahcarey]

Singer Mariah Carey loses mum, sister on same day

Nigerian singer Paul Okoye also says there is more going on than people know [Instagram/IamKingRudy]

I'm tired of the twisting of statements - Paul Okoye on P-Square rift

TG Omori received a kidney from his only brother [Instagram/Boyproducer]

I will be up soon - TG Omori assures Nigerians after failed kidney transplant