2Baba, Toyin Abraham and 10 other Nigerian celebrities born in September

We have officially stepped into September and it's time to know what they say about people born in this month of the year.
September babies fall into the Virgo and Libra star signs and are said to be meticulous, reliable, and hardworking, with a strong sense of duty and a desire to help others. They are also known for their strong sense of justice, love for harmony, and ability to see multiple perspectives.
Now that we know their attributes, here are 12 Nigerian celebrities born in September:
Toyin Abraham - 5 September
Mercy Chinwo - 5 September
Eniola Badmus - 7 September
Patience Ozokwor -September 14
Basketmouth - 14 September
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie- 15 September
2Baba- 18 September
Ruggedman - 20 September
Jim Iyke- 25 September
King Sunny Ade - 22 September
Joke Silva - 29 September
Kunle Afolayan - 30 September