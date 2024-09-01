2Baba, Toyin Abraham and 10 other Nigerian celebrities born in September

The author of groundbreaking novels "Americanah" and "That Thing Around Your Neck," Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie also developed the popular TED Talk "We should all be feminists," based on her book of the same name. Adichie was born in Nigeria and moved to the US at 19 to attend college at Drexel University. Shortly after graduating, she published her first book, "Purple Hibiscus."In 2016, she collaborated with Beyonc on her track "Flawless."In accordance with her belief that "in writing about that life, you assume a political role," she has inspired a political movement and has been a prominent voice in the fight for more intersectional feminism. Adichie's writing is also known for her hyper-attention to detail. In "Americanah," she focuses on the role that food and beauty products play in her character's lives.

