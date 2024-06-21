ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

10 Ghanaian heartbreak songs that will make you dance through the tears

Dorcas Agambila

When it comes to relationships, a broken heart is one of the last things anyone expects, especially when deeply in love with their partner.

Sarkodie and Efya
Sarkodie and Efya

Everyone has their own way of dealing with heartbreak. Some take to drinking and heavy smoking, while others cry and lock themselves in their rooms for days without eating.

Recommended articles

One unexpected outcome of heartbreak is achieving popularity through the story, and that's precisely what happened to these four Ghanaian musicians.

They transformed their personal heartbreaks into songs, which later became global hits.

These artists took their pain and channeled it into their music, creating heartfelt songs that resonated with audiences worldwide.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their ability to turn sorrow into art not only helped them cope with their heartbreak but also connected with listeners who had experienced similar feelings. These songs became anthems for the heartbroken, proving that even the deepest pain can lead to beautiful, enduring art.

In no particular order, check out the list below:

  1. Sarkodie - Lies

2.Stonebwoy - Not Again

ADVERTISEMENT

3.Camidoh - NLF (Breakfast)

4.Never like this - Gyakie

ADVERTISEMENT

5.Where did I go wrong - Sarkodie ft Efya

6.Favourite story - King Promise

7.R2Bees - Makoma

ADVERTISEMENT

8.Adina - Too late

9.Asem - Bye bye FT Kwabena Kwabena

ADVERTISEMENT

10.Okyeame Kwame - Woara (Feat. Raquel)

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

10 Ghanaian heartbreak songs that will make you dance through the tears

10 Ghanaian heartbreak songs that will make you dance through the tears

Kanayo calls for actress Angel Unigwe to be boycotted by producers after incident on set

Kanayo calls for actress Angel Unigwe to be boycotted by producers after incident on set

'Freaky Table' brings Pan-African cultural celebration to Nigeria

'Freaky Table' brings Pan-African cultural celebration to Nigeria

Max FM presenters, Real Skillz & Cera wins big at the 2024 Golden Stars Award

Max FM presenters, Real Skillz & Cera wins big at the 2024 Golden Stars Award

Osas Ighodaro opens up about how losing her mum changed her

Osas Ighodaro opens up about how losing her mum changed her

Victony reveals he used to be a dancer and tried acting before becoming a musician

Victony reveals he used to be a dancer and tried acting before becoming a musician

Victony releases debut album 'Stubborn' with guest features from Asake, Shallipopi

Victony releases debut album 'Stubborn' with guest features from Asake, Shallipopi

I will never split bills 50/50 with my wife - IK Osakioduwa

I will never split bills 50/50 with my wife - IK Osakioduwa

RadBoy releases latest Afrobeats/Amapiano single 'LAMBO'

RadBoy releases latest Afrobeats/Amapiano single 'LAMBO'

Pulse Sports

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Wizkid

Ayra Starr and Tems are amazing - Wizkid reacts to Odumodublvck's statement

Davido, Sophia Momodu and their daughter Imade, who was born in 2015

Davido sues Sophia Momodu for joint custody of their daughter Imade

A collage images of singer Celine Dion

Timeline of Celine Dion's music glory before diagnosis with incurable health condition

Toke Makinwa [Instagram/TokeMakinwa]

Putting tribal marks on a child without consent is evil - Toke Makinwa