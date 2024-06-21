10 Ghanaian heartbreak songs that will make you dance through the tears

One unexpected outcome of heartbreak is achieving popularity through the story, and that's precisely what happened to these four Ghanaian musicians.

They transformed their personal heartbreaks into songs, which later became global hits.

These artists took their pain and channeled it into their music, creating heartfelt songs that resonated with audiences worldwide.

Their ability to turn sorrow into art not only helped them cope with their heartbreak but also connected with listeners who had experienced similar feelings. These songs became anthems for the heartbroken, proving that even the deepest pain can lead to beautiful, enduring art.

In no particular order, check out the list below:

Sarkodie - Lies

2.Stonebwoy - Not Again

3.Camidoh - NLF (Breakfast)

4.Never like this - Gyakie

5.Where did I go wrong - Sarkodie ft Efya

6.Favourite story - King Promise

7.R2Bees - Makoma

8.Adina - Too late

9.Asem - Bye bye FT Kwabena Kwabena

