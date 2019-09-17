Ganduje is currently a lecturer at the Department of Education, Bayero university, Kano.

This is contained in a statement signed by the President and Founder of the university, Prof. Adamu Abubakar-Gwarzo and made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Tuesday.

According to him, a powerful delegation from the university led by Prof. Muhammad Magaji-Rano presented the letter to Hafsat at the Government House, Kano on Sept. 15.

He said other members of the delegation were Prof. Ibrahim Maigari and Dr Bala Muhammad-Tukur, Director, (Linkages and Collaboration) of the university.

Speaking shortly after presenting the letter, Muhammad-Tukur said the decision to elevate her to the new rank was based on her record of teaching, research service and comprehensive review of her scholarly work.

“I am happy to inform you that the governing council of Maryam Abacha American University has approved your promotion to the rank of Associate professor (Administration and Planning) effective from Aug. 14, 2019.

“Your elevation to such a higher rank is based on your record of teaching, research service and comprehensive review of your scholarly work as well as your commitment towards the promotion of education,” he said.

He noted that the decision by the Kano state government under the leadership of Ganduje to introduce free and compulsory basic and secondary education would go along way in the development of the state.

“The President and Founder of the university, Prof. Adamu Abubakar-Gwarzo has directed me to tell you that he has named one of female hostels at MAAUN College of Health Sciences and Technology Kaduna, Professor Hafsat Ganduje Hostel.

“The Maryam Abacha American university Niger will never forget the honour you have done for the university.

“You and Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje took the pain to attend the first convocation ceremony of the university in Niger Republic.”

Responding, Hafsat thanked the President and Founder of the university for establishing the university as well as his commitment to the development of his area and called other people with the wherewithal to emulate him.

She also commended Abubakar-Gwarzo for this decision to establish similar university in Kano and Kaduna and expressed hope that he establishes similar institutions in Southern part of Nigeria and other neighbouring French speaking countries.