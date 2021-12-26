RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Ways a company can create healthy and more balanced work environment

Emmanuel Chisom

Being healthy is more than just not being sick; it is to experience personal and relational well-being in the various areas of our life. As more and more time of our life is spent at work, it is necessary company leaders understand how to create a healthy and balanced work environment.

Companies must understand that good health is not just the absence of disease. It is also a state of physical, mental, and social wellbeing in good condition. The work environment is an essential factor in the development of a copy. Therefore, all elements that can put company staff in danger should be avoided.

Company managers and individual staff can monitor and create a balanced working environment in the ways below.

Cleanliness encourages, boosts productivity, and encourages creativity. Office space should be kept clean and organized. This will help workers find things easily, save themselves stress, and prevent their minds from being in chaos. A well-organized company is better for health.

Any company aimed at improving the working company environment must have the participation of superiors and the highest-level personnel of the company, integrating the design of a healthy workspace with the objectives and values ​​of the company. An open mind and willingness to recognize the value of health and wellness as part of the organization's strategy and culture are essential.

As healthy workplaces are convenient for the company, the workers as their immediate beneficiaries. By including them in the decision-making process, the genuine interest of all parties is generated to achieve the success of the measures taken. Taking steps and simply informing workers about them is likely to create counterproductive resistance to the proposed goals.

The organization's commitment to complying with occupational health laws and codes is key to any process of designing a healthy work environment. It is not strange: if the company does not care about its workers, they hardly feel committed to its success or failure.

Like any change process, the design of healthy work environments requires an investment of money, time, and human resources. It is necessary to commit to the planning and then the execution of that plan, maintaining a responsible team that monitors its fulfillment and is attentive to deviations, changes, and reformulations required.

WHO's order must be strictly adhered to create a healthy working environment. It is essential that, as well as other aspects of the operation of a company, are evaluated and measured. The same is done with labor well-being, continuous monitoring, behavior management systems, and periodic reviews of objectives and results.

It is essential that a company knows what works and what doesn’t work. Many people enjoy the silence while working, and background music boosts their productivity. The office manager should offer options on this decision and then adhere to the instructions.

A healthy and balanced working environment is a must-have for every company because an unhealthy working environment brings low work motivation. The hostile work environment demotivates even the most involved worker, which hinders the development of a business activity, affecting its results.

Emmanuel Chisom

