The Joe Biden and Kamala Harris-led United States government has endorsed Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Nigeria's former minister of finance, for the office of the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

This endorsement all but clears her path to be formally announced as the leader of the global trade organisation.

She would be the first black woman, the first woman, the first black person and the first African to lead the WTO in the organisation's 26-year history.

In a statement, the office of the US Trade Representative said the Biden-Harris administration is pleased to support the candidacy of Okonjo-Iweala.

The U.S endorsement arrives after Okonjo-Iweala's only opponent in the race, Yoo Myung-hee of South Korea, withdrew from the contest.

“The United States takes note of today’s decision by the Republic of Korea’s Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee to withdraw her candidacy for Director General of the World Trade Organization (WTO),” the statement from the U.S government reads.

“The Biden-Harris Administration is pleased to express its strong support for the candidacy of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-lweala as the next Director General of the WTO.

Biden-Harris endorse Okonjo-Iweala for WTO top job (Business Insider) Tasos Katopodis via Getty

“Dr. Okonjo-Iweala brings a wealth of knowledge in economics and international diplomacy from her 25 years with the World Bank and two terms as Nigerian Finance Minister.

“She is widely respected for her effective leadership and has proven experience managing a large international organization with a diverse membership,” the statement adds.

Trump stopped her crowning moment last year

In October 2020, 110 out of 164 WTO-member countries elected Okonjo-Iweala to lead the WTO. However, the Donald Trump administration blocked her endorsement, citing her lack of hands-on, real trade experience.

Donald Trump asked his supporters to "fight like hell" ahead of the U.S Capitol siege on January 6, 2021. (AFP) Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

The WTO had to suspend its selection process because of the U.S' opposition at the time, because the organisation usually settles for a leader by consensus.

Once confirmed by the WTO as the new DG, 66-year-old Okonjo-Iweala is expected to lead the multilateral trade body from 2021 to 2025.

"Grateful for the expression of support from the US today for DG @WTO. Congratulations to Madam Yoo of Rep. Korea for a hard fought campaign. Thank You President Muhammadu Buhari @MBuhari & all Nigerians for your unflinching support. Thank you friends. Love to my family. Glory to God," Okonjo-Iweala shared in a tweet after news of the U.S endorsement hit the cyberspace.

Okonjo-Iweala spent 25 years at the World Bank as a development economist, rising to the position of Managing Director.

She has also chaired the board of Gavi, the global vaccine alliance company which is helping to distribute COVID-19 vaccines globally.

She also sits on the board of social media company, Twitter.