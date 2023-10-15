ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

UBA to launch 'Fighting Fraud Together' campaign to protect customers

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByUBA

UBA to launch 'Fighting Fraud Together' campaign to protect customers
UBA to launch 'Fighting Fraud Together' campaign to protect customers

Recommended articles

As a bank renowned for its commitment to integrity and customer security, UBA will be organising this week-long event to galvanise collaborative efforts to safeguard the assets and accounts of its valued customers.

The Fraud Awareness week with the theme "Fighting Fraud Together," will run from Monday October 16th to Friday October 20th, 2023, and the bank has lined up several activities including in-house sessions; Train the Trainers Webinars; Engagement with External Stakeholders; Seminars; and an Anti-Fraud Clinic bank-wide to inform and educate both staff and customers on the need to protect their accounts from illegal access.

The engagement with external stakeholders is scheduled for Thursday, October 19th, 2023. The guest speakers will include the Head, Cybercrime Investigation, Advance Free Fraud Economic & Financial Crime Commission {EFCC} Lagos State Command, Abbah Sambo Usman; Managing Partner; Akin Adesomoju & Co, Barrister Akin Adesomoju.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others are Chief Risk & Compliance Officer, AG, Head, Corporate Services Directorate, Nigerian Inter-Bank Settlement System, Temidayo Adekanye; Legal and Prosecution Lawyer; Barr. E.A. Jackson and A Professor of Practice in Forensic Accounting, Finance and Public Policy, Dr Rabiu Olowo. These professionals will share their thoughts on better collaboration for effective prevention/loss minimisation and conviction of fraud criminals.

UBA’s Chief Audit & Assurance Officer, Sanusi Mudasiru, who spoke ahead of the week-long event, explained that in the light of scamming activities inherent in today's digital age, and since the banks’ priority is the safety and security of its customers' accounts; it has become increasingly essential for the bank to educate its customers on how to be cautious about sharing sensitive information to guide against fraudulent and suspicious transactions.

"Our commitment to integrity remains unwavering. Lately, we have seen the need to work together with our customers to protect their assets. We need to continue to let them know for instance that UBA will never ask for your PIN, password, or OTP, and through the activities lined up for the week, we will share vital information to our customers on how to stay secure, stay alert, and help us fight and stop fraud together," Mudasiru said.

He pointed out that the UBA Fraud Awareness Week is coming up during the “ember months" which are renowned for increasing fraud related activities. During the week, the bank will give out ‘tips’ and ‘red-flags’ that customers should be on the look-out for so that they do not fall prey to these fraudulent individuals.

“With UBA, you are in safe hands, and we encourage you to be wise and help us protect your money. We know that your phone is a major gateway to your account, and securing it is paramount, so we will teach you how to lock your phones and all social media apps with two-step verification, and highlight why you should not share your phone unlock code with anyone, and never trust anyone with your phone when you are not looking. All these and others will be shared during this event,” Mudasiru added.

ADVERTISEMENT

He emphasised the bank’s commitment to safeguarding the financial interests of its stakeholders, while maintaining the highest level of integrity and security.

United Bank for Africa is one of the largest employers in the financial sector on the African continent, with 25,000 employees’ group wide and serving over 35 million customers globally. Operating in 20 African countries and in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, France and the United Arab Emirates, UBA provides retail, commercial and institutional banking services, leading financial inclusion and implementing cutting edge technology.

_---_

#FeatureByUBA

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

UBA to launch 'Fighting Fraud Together' campaign to protect customers

UBA to launch 'Fighting Fraud Together' campaign to protect customers

Nigeria’s ₦150bn Sovereign Sukuk oversubscribed by 435%

Nigeria’s ₦150bn Sovereign Sukuk oversubscribed by 435%

Africa Creative Market: Accessing business opportunities in creative industry

Africa Creative Market: Accessing business opportunities in creative industry

Boost your Business with High-Speed Web Hosting: The Web4Africa difference

Boost your Business with High-Speed Web Hosting: The Web4Africa difference

Octa hosts an inspiring trading meet-up at Orisun Art Gallery in Abuja

Octa hosts an inspiring trading meet-up at Orisun Art Gallery in Abuja

CBN lifts forex restriction on 43 items, vows to intervene in FX market

CBN lifts forex restriction on 43 items, vows to intervene in FX market

10 African countries with the highest life expectancy

10 African countries with the highest life expectancy

IMF collaborates with World Bank to raise funds to support poor countries

IMF collaborates with World Bank to raise funds to support poor countries

Is Cryptocurrency the new gold rush? Examining its impact on U.S. economy

Is Cryptocurrency the new gold rush? Examining its impact on U.S. economy

Pulse Sports

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

I want to play till 42: Cristiano Ronaldo urges Al Nassr to extend his contract till 2027

I want to play till 42: Cristiano Ronaldo urges Al Nassr to extend his contract till 2027

I want him at Chelsea: Ex-Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi sends passionate message to Osimhen

I want him at Chelsea: Ex-Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi sends passionate message to Osimhen

‘I will work there’ - Mourinho certain of Saudi Arabia move

‘I will work there’ - Mourinho certain of Saudi Arabia move

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lagos State Blue Rail Mass Transit [Twitter]

Currencies of the top 10 largest economies in Africa ranked from best to worse

Elderly Africans

10 African countries with the highest life expectancy

Cape Town, South Africa

Top 10 most expensive cities in Africa for the super wealthy

Top fintech companies in Africa 2023

Top fintech companies in Africa 2023