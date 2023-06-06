TransferGo commits to empowering African migrants with tech skills

In this collaborative partnership, TransferGo will sponsor African youths looking to gain tech skills on a 10-week tech bootcamp. Facilitated by seasoned faculty and dedicated mentors at High Impact Careers, the youths will gain valuable skills in web development, project management, data analysis, cybersecurity, and soft skills needed to thrive in the tech industry.

This further shows TransferGo’s commitment to helping hardworking migrants prosper, providing them with knowledge and opportunities as well as financial services. The company firmly believes that migrants contribute immensely to the economies at both ends of their journey, filling vital roles while redistributing wealth globally to where it’s needed most.

“We are thrilled to be playing a vital role in impacting the lives of young Africans here in Europe. Upskilling serves as a life-changing factor and we’re delighted to partner with High Impact Careers to help open up opportunities for the cohort of learners into the world of tech,” said Marius Nedelcu, Chief Marketing Officer at TransferGo.

Since extending their money transfer services to Africa, TransferGo now supports transfers to Nigeria, Ghana, Morocco, and 35 other African countries. The first quarter of 2023 saw an astonishing 56% increase in money flow from Q4 of 2022, allowing them to surpass revenue targets while achieving 94% growth in revenue from African markets.

In light of the new partnership, COO of High Impact Careers, Seun Adedeji said: “Our mission is to build a pipeline of tech and non-tech talents—which includes transferring tech skillsets to individuals who can not only benefit personally, but who can go on to disrupt the tech space. Our partnership with TransferGo has helped us reach more of those individuals and the ripple effect of that impact is as infinite as time itself.”

---