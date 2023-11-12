ADVERTISEMENT
Three Crowns Milk introduces 'Smallie Pack'

Three Crowns Milk, a leading dairy brand from FrieslandCampina WAMCO, is proud to announce the introduction of the Three Crowns Smallie pack—a compact 69g pack of tasty and nourishing evaporated milk, in a triangular carton pack.

The term “smallie”, describes the benefits of the product which are; convenient, single-use, affordable and no storage required.

With an offer of the same premium quality and tasty nourishment at an affordable price, the new Three Crowns smallie pack comes in a convenient portion size that makes it irresistible to consumers, particularly mothers.

Three Crowns smallie pack is an affordable and accessible solution that addresses the financial constraints faced by many Nigerian households while ensuring exceptional value for money.

Small packs, or low unit portion packs (LUPPs), not only cater to urban consumers but also extend their appeal to rural areas, where affordability and accessibility are of paramount importance.

Chioma Igwe, Marketing Manager, Three Crowns Milk, shared her perspective on this momentous launch, stating, "Three Crowns Smallie pack is a convenient packaging ideal for individual consumption and is a healthy addition to a cup of tea, bowl of pap or oat, smoothie and the like.

"The launch is driven by the brand’s desire to consistently deliver solutions to meet the needs of our consumers."

She also mentioned the communication narrative for the launch will showcase a Small Treasure, Profound Measure with Three Crowns Milk in a Smallie Pack. We want to communicate to mothers that they can easily stay nourished and care for their hearts without having to break the bank or compromise.

The pack description “smallie” resonates with our target audience, mums, and describes the benefits of the brand which are pocket-friendly, single-use and convenient. The communication message Treasure in Smallie Pack shows the size notwithstanding, its value-packed.

We firmly believe that Three Crowns Smallie Pack will be a game-changer, a preferred selection for every household to use at home and on the go, she stated.

