Skit Store- Something for everyone

In 2020, Skit Store (formerly known as School Kits) relaunched the business with the strategy to offer its customers a wider range of products and categories. This was executed by introducing the office supplies and lifestyle categories to the pre-existing to the school supplies range.

For over 20 years, Skit store has developed a profound reputation with educators, parents, and students. It is now well-known among renowned private schools across the nation.

Skit store is one of the major verticals of the SKLD portfolio, using the omnichannel (Online and retail stores) strategy to provide solutions to consumers’ needs.

Whether it's the perfect school outfits or the latest laptop or headphones to run with you as you reach your fitness goals, SKIT store is invested in helping you get it right so you can reach all your goals. There is something for everyone.

With presence in three major cities in Nigeria; Lagos, Port Harcourt, and Abuja. Skit store has 7 retail outlets and an e-commerce store- skit.ng

In Abuja, Skit Store can be located at Wuse and Gwarinpa.

Lagos has four Skit stores located across the mainland and Island. These stores are in (Ikeja, Lekki, Ikota, and Surulere).

In Port Harcourt, Skit Store is located at GRA Phase 2.

You can interact with their social media accounts on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok @Skit.ng.

For enquiries or further information about the brand; call 01-8880335

