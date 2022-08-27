SheVentures offers up to N5m ZERO interest loans to women entrepreneurs
#FeatureBySheVentures: Are you a female entrepreneur in need of a loan to scale up your business? You can take a loan of up N5million with no interest!
SheVentures, the unique proposition in support of the Nigerian woman in business, is powered by First City Monument Bank (FCMB). The SheVentures’ team has resumed disbursement of 90-day zero-interest loans of up to N5m across the country to women-owned Small to Medium Enterprises (SMEs).
The 90-day zero-interest loan initiative is reopening for the third consecutive year to bridge the funding gaps faced by women-owned enterprises.
In addition to the zero-interest loan, female entrepreneurs also enjoy exclusive access to their world-class mentors, close-knit community, networking, financial advisory and lots more.
You don't get this bespoke package anywhere else. Click via https://on.fcmb.com/Zero-Interest-Loan-6 to apply for the SheVentures Zero Interest Loan now.
