Osenke Ohiwerei, supported by Sparkle launches Mobile Library for young children

Young Osenke, in her opening address, mentioned that 'Drive to Read' is a charity mobile library that will be at a local school or easily accessible space near a school without access to books for three months at a time. "The initial idea was to create a library situated in a single location that children could come to a few times during the week to read. However, after much thought, we decided that a mobile library which could move around would be more efficient and have a more prosperous and widespread impact. In addition, the children affected will gain perspectives and worldviews, allowing them to have a higher understanding of contemporary issues and the world around them. Drive to read libraries will have an impact not only on the children's personal lives but also on their education, improved comprehension, and literacy outside of the classroom. This will give them the ability to perform higher in their primary, secondary and eventually tertiary education". The headteacher Ms Faith Ebenzer thanked the Drive to Read team and commended them for an impactful initiative. She expressed her joy regarding the number of children the Drive to Read project would impact positively.