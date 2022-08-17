NGX: Transactions maintain bearish trend with 0.0% loss

Tier-one banks such as Zenith Bank, First Bank of Nigeria Holdings (FBNH) and United Bank of Nigeria (UBA) were the major drivers of the market’s performance.

Consequently, the year-to-date (YTD) return fell to 16.33 per cent.

Market breadth closed negative as 10 stocks advanced against 15 that declined.

Prestige Assurance Company led the gainers’ chart with 9.09 per cent to close at 48k per share.

Sovereign Trust Insurance followed by eight per cent to close at 27k per share, while Lasaco Assurance grew by 6.48 per cent to close at N1.15 per share.

Also, Unity Bank inched up by 4.65 per cent to close at N45k per share and Academy Press appreciated by 2.40 per cent to close at N2.13 per share.

On the losing side, Courteville Business Solutions came out last with price depreciation of 9.8 per cent to close at 46k per share.

SCOA Nigeria followed with 9.79 per cent and closed at N1.75 per share, while Skyway Aviation Handling Co.lost 9.73 per cent to close at N5.10 per share.

Regency Alliance Insurance depreciated by eight per cent to close at 23k per share, while Honeywell Flour fell by 5.36 per cent to close at N2.65 per share.

FBN Holdings recorded the highest volume of 28.4 million traded shares worth N303. 22 million.

Zenith Bank followed with 16.7 million shares worth N361.69 million, while UBA sold 11.2 million shares valued at N78.17 million.

Also, Cornerstone Insurance Company traded 11.1 million shares worth N7.43 million and Union Bank of Nigeria (UBN) sold 5.71 million shares worth N36.54 million.