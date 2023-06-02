The sports category has moved to a new website.
Naira unchanged, exchanges ₦464.67 to dollar

News Agency Of Nigeria

The naira sold for as low as 460 to the dollar within the day's trading.

Naira unchanged, exchanges ₦464.67 to dollar.
Naira unchanged, exchanges ₦464.67 to dollar.

The local currency did not change from its value on Wednesday, while the open indicative rate closed at ₦464.64 to the dollar on Thursday.

An exchange rate of ₦467 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at ₦464.67.

The naira sold for as low as 460 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of $250.98 million dollars was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window on Thursday.

