Naira unchanged, exchanges ₦464.67 to dollar
The naira sold for as low as 460 to the dollar within the day’s trading.
Recommended articles
The local currency did not change from its value on Wednesday, while the open indicative rate closed at ₦464.64 to the dollar on Thursday.
An exchange rate of ₦467 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at ₦464.67.
The naira sold for as low as 460 to the dollar within the day’s trading.
ADVERTISEMENT
A total of $250.98 million dollars was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window on Thursday.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Naira unchanged, exchanges ₦464.67 to dollar
Celebrate Nigeria's power transition through art with ARTSPLIT
28 ships with assorted goods expected at Lagos ports – NPA
China shows confidence in Nigeria’s new president via business plans
Price of imported 'Tokunbo' cars increase by 100% as Customs hike import duties
Top 10 African cities where it is cheap to get food
Don't miss out on TECNO's mid-year sales bonanza, lot of prizes up for grabs
See Multichoice’s plan to penetrate Africa’s fintech space
Nigeria's 3 refineries gulp ₦11 trillion in 13 years as rehabilitation costs
ADVERTISEMENT