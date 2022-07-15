RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Naira slumps at Investors and Exporters window

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Naira depreciated against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters Window on Thursday exchanging at N424.62 to the dollar.

Naira slumps at Investors and Exporters window. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Naira slumps at Investors and Exporters window. REUTERS/Joe Penney

The figure represented an appreciation of 0.01 per cent compared with N424.58 for which it exchanged for the dollar on Wednesday.

Recommended articles

The open indicative rate closed at N424.30 to the dollar on Thursday.

An exchange rate of N444 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N424.62.

The Naira sold for as low as N414 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 87.95 million dollars was traded in foreign exchange at the official Investors and Exporters Window.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Brazilian doctor arrested for sexually assaulting a woman during c-section

Brazilian doctor arrested for sexually assaulting a woman during c-section

Check out photos and videos from Rita Dominic's 47th birthday dinner

Check out photos and videos from Rita Dominic's 47th birthday dinner

Reactions as Thomas Partey is accused of rape by girlfriend

Reactions as Thomas Partey is accused of rape by girlfriend

For men: 5 places you shouldn’t touch a woman during s*x

For men: 5 places you shouldn’t touch a woman during s*x

'Happiness is free' - JJC Skillz says as he reunites with family in Kano

'Happiness is free' - JJC Skillz says as he reunites with family in Kano

P-Square set to release two new singles

P-Square set to release two new singles

Those whom the gods want to destroy they first make mad – Babachir hits Tinubu

Those whom the gods want to destroy they first make mad – Babachir hits Tinubu

S*x: How long should you wait before having another round?

S*x: How long should you wait before having another round?

How Abba Kyari, other VIP inmates survived Kuje prison attack

How Abba Kyari, other VIP inmates survived Kuje prison attack

Trending

Nigerian court orders Multichoice to sublicense channels to Metro-digital

Multichoice

Air Peace begins official flight operations to China

Air Peace begins official flight operations to China

FG, Chinese Academy sign MoU on enhanced crop yield

FG, Chinese Academy sign MoU on enhanced crop yield

Equities market closes week bearish, capitalisation dips by 0.01%

Equities market closes week bearish, capitalisation dips by 0.01%.