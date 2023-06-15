Naira exchanges ₦702.19 at investors, exporters window
The Naira sold for as low as 461 to the dollar within the day’s trading.
The local currency depreciated by 5.75 per cent when compared with ₦664.04 for which it exchanged for the dollar on Wednesday.
The open indicative rate stood at ₦658.50 to the dollar on Thursday.
An exchange rate of ₦791 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at ₦702.19.
A total of 70.72 million dollars was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window on Thursday.
