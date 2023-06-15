Naira exchanges ₦702.19 at investors, exporters window.

The local currency depreciated by 5.75 per cent when compared with ₦664.04 for which it exchanged for the dollar on Wednesday.

The open indicative rate stood at ₦658.50 to the dollar on Thursday.

An exchange rate of ₦791 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at ₦702.19.

The Naira sold for as low as 461 to the dollar within the day’s trading.