Naira exchanges ₦702.19 at investors, exporters window

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Naira sold for as low as 461 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

The local currency depreciated by 5.75 per cent when compared with ₦664.04 for which it exchanged for the dollar on Wednesday.

The open indicative rate stood at ₦658.50 to the dollar on Thursday.

An exchange rate of ₦791 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at ₦702.19.

A total of 70.72 million dollars was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window on Thursday.

News Agency Of Nigeria

