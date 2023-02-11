ADVERTISEMENT
Naira exchanges at N461.50 to dollar

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Naira on Friday exchanged at N461.50 to the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window.

The open indicative rate closed at N461.50 to the dollar on Friday.

An exchange rate of N462.05 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N461.50.

It sold for as low as N446 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of N59.40 million was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window on Friday.

News Agency Of Nigeria

