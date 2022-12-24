Naira depreciates, exchanges at 456.50 to dollar
The Naira on Friday exchanged at 456.50 to the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window.
The open indicative rate closed at N451.38 to the dollar on Friday.
An exchange rate of N452 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N456.50.
The naira sold for as low as 440 to the dollar within the day’s trading.
A total of N155.86 million was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window on Friday.
