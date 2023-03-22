ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Naira appreciates at Investors, Exporters window by 0.11%

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Naira on Wednesday appreciated against the dollar at the Investors’ and Exporters’ window, exchanging at N461.50.

Naira-and-dollar
Naira-and-dollar

Recommended articles

The open indicative rate closed at N461.59 to the dollar on Wednesday.

An exchange rate of N544.50 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N461.50.

The Naira sold for as low as N460 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of US$ 431.77 million was traded at the official Investors’ and Exporters’ window.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Naira appreciates at Investors, Exporters window by 0.11%

Naira appreciates at Investors, Exporters window by 0.11%

NGX market indices extend gain by 0.06%

NGX market indices extend gain by 0.06%

OPay appreciates its customers for their unwavering support and patronage

OPay appreciates its customers for their unwavering support and patronage

WIN: The 2-in-1 flash drive for your USB Type-C™ and Type-A devices

WIN: The 2-in-1 flash drive for your USB Type-C™ and Type-A devices

Nigeria’s trade relationship with China takes an $80 million dip

Nigeria’s trade relationship with China takes an $80 million dip

CBN's ₦1 trillion cash injection claim fails to mitigate cash scarcity

CBN's ₦1 trillion cash injection claim fails to mitigate cash scarcity

Nigeria's rig count static despite growth in oil production

Nigeria's rig count static despite growth in oil production

Mercedes-Benz & other prizes found their owners in FBS Raffle

Mercedes-Benz & other prizes found their owners in FBS Raffle

In just 2 years, Tanzania has grown the value of its investments to $8.6 billion

In just 2 years, Tanzania has grown the value of its investments to $8.6 billion

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire - Patience George

"Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire" - Patience George

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Businesswoman holding her laptop by the Nairobi city skyline

Top 10 African countries where workers earn the highest average salaries

Inflation decline

10 African countries with the highest inflation rates in 2023

Tanzanian shillings

The dollar is no more relevant in trade between India and Tanzania

10 African countries with the highest levels of air pollution

Top 10 African countries with the highest levels of air pollution