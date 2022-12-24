Malaysia appoints Nigerian Professor to National Security Index Study

”The letter said that the National Security Council, in collaboration with Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM), is conducting a National Security Index Study for the year 2022,” Aliyu said.

According to the letter, Malaysia hopes that through this appointment, Prof. Ambali can help to produce more comprehensive research findings and develop a more accurate National Security Index.

It stated that the study would be based on nine values/domains of national security, Aliyu added.

Meanwhile, KWASU Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof. Shaykh Luqman Jimoh, has congratulated Prof. Ambali on the appointment.

Jimoh stressed that the appointment confirmed the world-class status of many KWASU staff.

He said that Prof. Ambali, a political scientist and the University’s Director of Academic Planning, had made his Nigerian institution proud.