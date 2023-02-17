ADVERTISEMENT
Naira drops by 0.11% at Investors, Exporters window

News Agency Of Nigeria

A total of 69.72 million dollars was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window on Thursday.

Naira notes
Naira notes
The figure represented a depreciation of 0.11% compared with the N461.50 which it was exchanged on Wednesday.

The open indicative rate closed at N461.30 to the dollar on Thursday.

An exchange rate of N462 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day's trading before it settled at N462.

It sold for as low as N446 to the dollar within the day's trading.

