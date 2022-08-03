RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

Kogi governor bans use of facemasks and shuts down brothels

He urged all traditional rulers to guard their domain...

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State. (Daily Post)
The governor disclosed this in an emergency security meeting in Lokoja on Tuesday, August 02, 2022.

When the order was given: Bello gave the order during a meeting with all first and second-class traditional rulers, including local government council chairmen in the state.

He urged all traditional rulers to guard their domain and ensured all the nooks and crannies of their areas are cleansed.

“Ensuring peaceful coexistence in your domain is your exclusive responsibility. You have the exclusive responsibility to ensure that all nooks and crannies of your areas are free from criminality of all sorts,” said Bello.

On shutting down brothels: The governor also ordered the closure of all brothels harbouring prostitutes in the state.

He urged the State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Local Government Chairmen, union leaders, and security agencies to meet with tricycle and motorcycle riders for proper documentation.

Cleaning up Kogi state: The governor also ordered the removal and demolition of shanties in Lokoja, Osara, Zango, Itobe, Obajana, and all other areas in the state.

Bello sent a strong warning to politicians not to be involved in anything that could disrupt the peace of the people and the security they presently enjoy.

“Let me sound a note of warnings to all politicians irrespective of political persuasions to desist from anything that could disrupt the peace we are currently enjoying in the state,” he added.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

