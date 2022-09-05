Ethereum network revenue falls by $630 million indicating a 33.4% drop in Q2

The drop in network revenue also negatively affected the average daily users as active addresses also dropped from 593,404 to 471,447, during the same period under review indicating a 20.6% decline.

The reason for the drop in active address was given as the result of a decrease in speculative interest among investors owing to the quarter's negative backdrop.

The Ethereum network, however, continues to be one of the most active and popular blockchain networks despite the drop in revenue. The network's high user rating is due to its high usage by many Decentralized Applications (dApps) while many enterprises also use it for enterprise blockchain solutions.

Further explanations by Bankless Times indicates that the number of active daily addresses does not generally give an insight into how the crypto market is doing as it is just one metric.

Speaking on the revenue drop, Jonathan Merry, Bankless Times CEO explained that “This drop is due to a weak crypto market, the prevailing bearish conditions have watered interest from crypto speculators. Consequently, transaction activity has gone down and with it the network’s revenue.”