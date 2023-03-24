ADVERTISEMENT
BIC shares five surprising shaving tips

#FeatureByBIC: Here are a few hacks for seamless shaving.

Marking Women’s History Month, and in the spirit of encouraging females to be more confident and comfortable in their own skin, Paloma Lengema, Marketing Manager at BIC (a world leader in shavers) shares key tips with women to help them make their routine shave more effective and say goodbye to unwanted results!

How do I shave my legs in the fastest and most effective way?

While shaving can sometimes be seen as a chore, it is one of the most common forms of hair removal. The good news is, it can be quick and easy when you know how to do it right. A few hacks for seamless shaving include:

  • Exfoliate before shaving. This will make it easier for the razor to glide through your skin. It will also prevent cuts, bumps, and irritation. 
  • Use shaving cream or gel. This creates a lather and protects the skin before shaving starts. It also helps hydrate the skin and reduce irritation that could be caused by using a dry razor on the skin. 
  • When done shaving, pat your legs dry and apply moisturizing lotion or oil. This will not only keep your legs hydrated but will also avoid any skin irritation that could result post shaving. 
How often do I need to change the blade on my razor?

How often you change the blade depends on the frequency at which you shave. Generally, it is recommended to change your blade or shaver stick every three shaves. Some of the BIC shavers last for up to 10 shaves. It’s important to look out for the signs that give away that your blades need to change. Some include:

  • Razor burns, ingrown hair, bumps on the legs, armpits, and underarms. 
  • A feeling of the blade pulling on your hair rather than slicing it.
  • A rough feeling on your skin. 
  • More post-shave skin irritation than usual. 
If any of the above is experienced, it’s time for the razor or shaving stick to go! A good recommendation is to buy a BIC disposable shavers pack to ensure seamless shaving at all times in a cost effective manner.

What is the best way to prevent razor burns and ingrown hair?

Razor burns and ingrown hairs can be painful and uncomfortable, but with the right shaving routine, you can minimize their occurrence. Some tips to follow:

  • Shave in a warm shower or bath as that helps soften your hair, making it easier to shave.
  • Avoid shaving over the same area more than once, as this could contribute to irritation and razor burns. 
  • Wear loose-fitting clothes to avoid post shaving to avoid irritation caused by friction with fabric. 

What is the best direction to follow when shaving?

When shaving, it is best to understand which way your hair grows and shave in the opposite direction. When shaving legs, move the razor from your ankle upwards, heading towards your knee. When shaving your underarms, it's best to shave in both upward and downward motions to ensure that you remove all of the hair. Starting with upward strokes can help to lift the hair and make it easier to cut, and then you can follow up with downward strokes to get as close to the root as possible.

What is the best age to start shaving?

The decision of when to start shaving is a personal one and depends on the individual’s hair type, growth, and hormones. If you do choose to start shaving, it’s recommended not to start before the age of 13 or 14. At early stages, it’s also best to ensure you’re in the presence of a trusted female adult for guidance and tips, until you’re comfortable shaving independently.

Shaving is part of grooming and is crucial to males and females alike. Ensuring you’re well groomed and that you take care of your skin and appearance is fundamental to how you feel about yourself, your confidence levels, and being comfortable in your own skin.

*If you're ever in doubt or have concerns about your hair removal routine, it's always a good idea to consult a trusted medical practitioner.

