IWC Schaffhausen Berths in Nigeria

Nigeria’s foremost retailer of luxury goods, Polo Limited, is taking class and status to new heights with the introduction of IWC Schaffhausen, the famed makers of Swiss luxury timepieces, into the Nigerian market.

Polo is bringing the highly coveted brand closer to its discerning clients as well as newcomers as a strategic move that will not only satisfy but supersede the growing appeal for elegant timepieces among watch enthusiasts in Nigeria.

Standing tall as one of the world’s most revered watch brands, IWC is one of the very few watch manufacturers to have mastered and offer almost all complications in the watch industry that include: chronographs, perpetual calendars, minute repeaters and tourbillons, as well as some unique offerings like a digital perpetual calendar with a flyback chronograph.

Jennifer Obayuwana, Executive Director of Polo Limited, commended IWC for its progressive outlook, which has allowed the brand continually re-invent watch movements to create simply stunning ladies’ watches. She said, “Although not known by many, IWC has created ladies’ watch models regularly since the late 1870s, one of which is a personal favourite of mine, the Da Vinci Lady Chronograph. The IWC brand is a promise of durability, reliability, and value for money because it will appreciate over time. The dual time feature is beloved among travellers, because it allows them to tell the time in another time zone.”

Speaking further to its wealth of experience in innovative technology, Ms Obayuwana said, “IWC uses bronze for the manufacture of its products. For us in the watch-making business, this is innovation because bronze is a material scarcely used by watchmakers. The brand is also dynamic in its ability to cater for its fans in aviation with truly sporty, active, and fast-moving lifestyles, while serving a distinctly conservative demographic as well.”

The strategic partnership between Polo and IWC is expected to consolidate on the loyalty enjoyed by the Swiss luxury watch brand, while also welcoming a new crop of watch lovers into its fold. With IWC’s entry into the Nigerian market, timepiece collectors are granted easy access to the 154-year legacy of watch-making innovation that includes products such as the Portugieser, the Pilot Watch, and the Da Vinci.

While stating that there is a huge market for the brand, Mr Obayuwana noted that the partnership between Polo and IWC will provide long-term support for the international brand and its customers in Nigeria. He said, “We are proud to have the exclusive privilege of introducing to Nigerians an exceptional brand that has delighted watch enthusiasts for generations.”

PoloLuxury is the official and authorised retailer for some of the most prestigious Swiss watch brands in the world, which include Rolex, Cartier, Piaget, Chopard, Longines, and IWC, among others.

