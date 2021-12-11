RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Isimi Lagos, Nigeria’s first Lifestyle and Wellness City set to kick off infrastructure development project in March 2022

This infrastructure development project comes on the back of a tree farm initiative scheme set up to contribute meaningfully to the UN’s SDG established in 2015.

Nigeria’s Pioneer Lifestyle and Wellness City, Isimi Lagos, a development by real estate developers, LandWey Investment Limited, is set to commence its infrastructure development project in the first quarter of 2022.

According to the Group Managing Director of LandWey, Olawale Ayilara, “Infrastructure development in Isimi Lagos is set to kick off next year March, being the first quarter of 2022 and we’re currently engaging potential contractors and consultants in various capacities from across different continents- Africa, Europe and North America… All hands are on deck towards cultivating a nature-inspired lifestyle in the heart of the Lagos metropolitan.”

This infrastructure development project comes on the back of a tree farm initiative scheme set up to contribute meaningfully to the UN’s SDG established in 2015 to protect, restore and promote sustainable use of terrestrial ecosystems, sustainably manage forests, combat desertification, and halt and reverse land degradation and halt biodiversity loss.

“The Isimi Lagos Tree Farm Initiative helps to largely retain and maintain the natural state of the wellness city, as the buildings, road networks and other infrastructure will be built around the existing geological structure”, he added.

Sitting on over 305 acres of land and located in the cultural city of Epe, Isimi Lagos is home to residential clusters; Origin One, The Village, Grey Town (a retirement home in partnership with Lead Healthcare Clinics) and The Emergence.

