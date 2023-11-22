ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

iPhone 15 officially launched in Nigeria!!

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByJohn

Apple authorised resellers stores in Nigeria now offer iPhone 15
Apple authorised resellers stores in Nigeria now offer iPhone 15

Recommended articles

These models come with a gorgeous new design, a powerful 48MP main camera with a new 2x Telephoto option, A16 Bionic chip, and USB-C.

Additionally, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple’s lightest Pro models ever, boast a strong and lightweight titanium design, powerful camera upgrades including a more advanced 48MP main camera system, A17 Pro chip, and USB-C.

Customers can purchase the iPhone 15 lineup starting from the 20th of October 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

For complete pricing and availability details, please visit Redington's Apple page for Nigeria.

_---_

#FeatureByJohn

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

iPhone 15 officially launched in Nigeria!!

iPhone 15 officially launched in Nigeria!!

BravoWheel's 'Yes or No Wheel' option can help you make decisions faster

BravoWheel's 'Yes or No Wheel' option can help you make decisions faster

Onaro Adaeze Chukwuzolem, 15, triumphs as winner of UBA Foundation NEC 2023

Onaro Adaeze Chukwuzolem, 15, triumphs as winner of UBA Foundation NEC 2023

FG launches startup portal - here's how to apply for startup support

FG launches startup portal - here's how to apply for startup support

Nigeria tops list as airlines’ trapped funds in Africa hit $1.68 billion

Nigeria tops list as airlines’ trapped funds in Africa hit $1.68 billion

Mayor of Houston proclaims October 25 as FITCC Day

Mayor of Houston proclaims October 25 as FITCC Day

LUCA Visage sets to celebrate 10 years of SCAVOLINI in Nigeria

LUCA Visage sets to celebrate 10 years of SCAVOLINI in Nigeria

Nigeria targets an ambitious $100 billion GDP as it unveils creative sector roadmap

Nigeria targets an ambitious $100 billion GDP as it unveils creative sector roadmap

Top 10 African countries with the most expensive internet in 2023

Top 10 African countries with the most expensive internet in 2023

Pulse Sports

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

'Stick by us' - Iwobi begs Nigerians to keep supporting the Super Eagles despite poor performances

'Stick by us' - Iwobi begs Nigerians to keep supporting the Super Eagles despite poor performances

Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria: Peseiro blames long travel for poor Super Eagles performance

Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria: Peseiro blames long travel for poor Super Eagles performance

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

road

10 African countries with the best road infrastructure

roads

10 African countries with the worst road infrastructure

Top 10 African cities with the most expensive real estate

Top 10 African cities with the most expensive real estate

Elon Musk and a Starlink set.

Nigeria in talks with Elon Musk's Starlink to create jobs in Nigeria