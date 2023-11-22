iPhone 15 officially launched in Nigeria!!
#FeatureByJohn
These models come with a gorgeous new design, a powerful 48MP main camera with a new 2x Telephoto option, A16 Bionic chip, and USB-C.
Additionally, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple’s lightest Pro models ever, boast a strong and lightweight titanium design, powerful camera upgrades including a more advanced 48MP main camera system, A17 Pro chip, and USB-C.
Customers can purchase the iPhone 15 lineup starting from the 20th of October 2023.
For complete pricing and availability details, please visit Redington's Apple page for Nigeria.
#FeatureByJohn
