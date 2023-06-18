Uganda faced with consequences as the US takes action against anti-LGBTQ legislation

The legislation was passed in May and entails the death sentence for "aggravated homosexuality," an offense that includes passing HIV through gay intercourse. It is regarded as one of the worst laws in the world. It sparked swift criticism from Western nations and threatened some of the billions of dollars in annual foreign help that the nation gets.

While Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated last month that the administration would examine imposing visa restrictions on Ugandan officials, U.S. President Joe Biden has previously threatened funding cuts and other measures.

The State Department stated in a statement on Friday that it would hold accountable anybody who violated human rights in Uganda, "including those of LGBTQI+ persons." The statement avoided naming any individuals or even specifying how many officials would be subject to the visa ban.

Additionally, the State Department revised its advice for Americans traveling to Uganda to emphasize the possibility that LGBTQI+ people may face charges, life in prison, or even the death sentence depending on the legislation, it added.

"The United States strongly supports the Ugandan people and remains committed to advancing respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms in Uganda and globally," the State Department said.

Additionally, same-sex relationships are punishable by a life sentence and a 20-year term for endorsement of homosexuality, under the legislation.