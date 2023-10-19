ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

South African-made Mercedes-Benz exports to Europe are at risk amidst global EV shift

Adekunle Agbetiloye
44. Mercedez-Benz
44. Mercedez-Benz
  • Mercedes-Benz, currently ships 90% of its South African production to European market which plans to cease the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles by 2035.
  • This development could lead to a decline in the global competitiveness of the country's automotive industry. 
  • The co-CEO of Mercedes-Benz's local unit, Mark Raine, stressed the need for South Africa to swiftly implement EV regulatory changes.

Mercedes-Benz, the luxury car manufacturer currently ships 90% of its entire South African production to European market which plans to cease the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles by 2035.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

For a nation that exports three-quarters of its vehicle production, this development could lead to a decline in the global competitiveness of the country's automotive industry.

The co-CEO of Mercedes-Benz's local unit, Mark Raine, stressed the need for South Africa to implement rapid regulatory changes that promote the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs).

Meanwhile, South Africa's policy paper on electric vehicles (EVs) is currently running two years behind schedule.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although the government has committed to publishing it later this year, this delay raises concerns about the country's preparedness to embrace the electric vehicle revolution.

The train (EV shift) is a global one, and it's leaving the station. If South Africa doesn't jump onto the train, it runs the risk of being left behind,” Raine told Reuters in an interview.

"A concrete EV Policy is definitely required and would support the inevitable evolution of the automotive industry to electric vehicles," he said further, adding the policy needs to be implemented soonest.”

According to him, for South Africa to make meaningful strides in the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), South Africa must prioritize several key initiatives.

This includes reducing import taxes on EVs to stimulate local demand, establishing a network of EV charging stations, and investing in the development of skills essential for the emerging EV ecosystem.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mercedes-Benz, the prominent German carmaker, has set an ambitious global goal to phase out the production of diesel and petrol cars in its factories by 2030.

However, the transition in South Africa faces significant challenges due to the absence of a well-established local ecosystem that supports electric vehicles (EVs), Raine said.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Adekunle Agbetiloye Adekunle Agbetiloye Adekunle is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with interest in the African economy, technology, energy transition, and climate change. He is passionate about telling the story of an evolving Africa.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Dapper Music: The pipeline between the Street and the global stage

Dapper Music: The pipeline between the Street and the global stage

Tiwa Savage postpones London concert due to medical reasons

Tiwa Savage postpones London concert due to medical reasons

Want to give birth to twins? Here are 5 ways to increase your chances

Want to give birth to twins? Here are 5 ways to increase your chances

Mr Ibu risks losing his leg, asks Nigerians to help settle medical bills

Mr Ibu risks losing his leg, asks Nigerians to help settle medical bills

5 nasty infections you can get from kissing

5 nasty infections you can get from kissing

CCTV camera in Mohbad's house was never connected to work — Iyabo Ojo

CCTV camera in Mohbad's house was never connected to work — Iyabo Ojo

Shallipopi announces his label Plutomania Records, unveils 2 new artists

Shallipopi announces his label Plutomania Records, unveils 2 new artists

Top 10 oldest African billionaires in 2023

Top 10 oldest African billionaires in 2023

Check out the fashion at Wizkid's late mother's funeral party

Check out the fashion at Wizkid's late mother's funeral party

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Elderly Africans

10 African countries with the highest life expectancy

Top 10 oldest African billionaires in 2023

Top 10 oldest African billionaires in 2023

Employment in Africa

10 African countries with the highest employment rate

Kenya leads Africa in deployment of mini-grids: Here’s how it has affected employment in the country

Kenya leads Africa in deployment of mini-grids: Here’s how it has affected employment in the country