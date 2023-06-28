ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

See the joint $100 million project between Zambia and Tanzania

Chinedu Okafor
Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema and Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan
Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema and Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan
  • Tanzania's Taifa Gas and Zambia's Delta Marimba join forces to build a $100 million LPG energy facility in northern Zambia. 
  • The new power station, set to contribute 100 megawatts to Zambia's grid, highlights growing economic ties between Tanzania and Zambia. 
  • Zambia's eyes increased power generation to meet rising demand from the consumer and mining sectors, positioning itself as an energy hub in the region.

A $100 million energy facility will be built in Zambia by the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) company Taifa Gas of Tanzania in partnership with the local business Delta Marimba.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

24 months after receiving regulatory permits from the Zambian government, including the Environmental Impact Assessment, the factory, which will be located in northern Zambia, will begin producing. Taifa Gas says it will explore more LPG opportunities such as cooking gas.

The LPG power station will contribute 100 megawatts to Zambia's national grid once it is operating. According to Taifa Gas Executive Director Hamis Ramadhani, who spoke to local media on Monday, the investment was principally motivated by the favorable business climate and policies established by Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema and Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Taifa Group Chairman Rostam Aziz stated during the ceremony that the two businesses were utilizing the current, improved policies that allowed for the establishment of strong economies.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is the right time for our countries to value issues of the economy because it is the economy that will transform the lives of our people,” Taifa Group chairman Rostam Aziz said.

According to Padmore Muleya, a spokesman for Delta Marimba, the collaboration is crucial since it signals further advancements for the two neighboring nations.

“Solutions have come from a partner who understands where we come from,” he added citing the historical ties between Tanzania and Zambia. According to him, Zambia now needs slightly more energy than its 3,100MW output, which is just above 3,000MW.

Mr. Muleya, after President Hakainde Hichilema's decision to expand copper output from 890,000 tonnes per year to three million, the nation anticipates increased demand from the consumer and mining sectors.

“Dramatic increase in copper and silver production is the core demand for an increase in power generation in the country,” he said. “Zambia is an energy hub, exporting and has the potential to export more energy to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) that faces even more deficit. The country has the potential to export power to Zimbabwe, which faces the deficit too,” he added.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

8 Nigerian artists who have won BET awards

8 Nigerian artists who have won BET awards

23rd MILO Secondary School Basketball Championship - set for national finals

23rd MILO Secondary School Basketball Championship - set for national finals

Braids by Hilda: 4 simple and stylish braids Hilda Baci loves

Braids by Hilda: 4 simple and stylish braids Hilda Baci loves

Car owners to pay ₦‎1,000 yearly for proof of ownership verification

Car owners to pay ₦‎1,000 yearly for proof of ownership verification

Femi Gbajabiamila, worthy ambassador of Lagos – Sanwo-Olu

Femi Gbajabiamila, worthy ambassador of Lagos – Sanwo-Olu

AEDC notifies customers of tariff increase from July 2023

AEDC notifies customers of tariff increase from July 2023

Top 10 of the next wealthiest African countries by number of millionaires, in 2023

Top 10 of the next wealthiest African countries by number of millionaires, in 2023

Banky W appreciates wife for supporting him during pornography addiction

Banky W appreciates wife for supporting him during pornography addiction

BBNaija Reunion: The best and worst dressed at Level Up second episode

BBNaija Reunion: The best and worst dressed at Level Up second episode

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Africa continues to fight against the use of the dollar as Tanzania bans pricing in dollars

Africa continues to fight against the use of the dollar as Tanzania bans pricing in dollars

Zanzibar

See the ambitious Zanzibar project the UK is helping finance with $428 million (Sh1.01 trillion)

Flags of European Union member countries.

The European Union opens its €4300 billion market to East Africa

Uganda-Tanzania oil Pipeline

Tanzania permits China to explore its natural gas reserves