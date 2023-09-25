Economic challenges ahead: Nigeria and South Africa told to prepare for a tough 2023

Nigeria's Economic Outlook

According to teh report, economic growth in Nigeria is projected to slow to 2.0% in 2023, down from 3.3% in 2022.

The report noted that while the economy showed signs of improvement in Q2 2023, with a 2.5% year-on-year expansion, the oil sector continued to struggle, contracting by a staggering 13.4%.

Challenges such as crude production disruptions, theft, vandalism, and industrial actions persist. The agricultural sector also faced headwinds, growing by just 1.5% in Q2 2023 due to adverse climatic conditions and security concerns.

Further insights form the report revealed that President Bola Tinubu's economic reforms, including the partial cancellation of the fuel subsidy and exchange rate adjustments, are expected to impact domestic demand.

However, rapidly rising inflation, averaging 24.6% in 2023, threatens to erode real wages and increase poverty levels, potentially weakening private consumption.

The report notes that there is optimism for 2024, with a gradual decline in inflation expected to support economic growth, potentially reaching 2.9%.

South Africa's Economic Landscape

